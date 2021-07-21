Naomi Osaka, Tiger Woods and Tony Hawk Sign with Tom Brady's NFT Platform: 'A New Way to Engage'

"I am excited to be at the forefront," Tiger Woods tells PEOPLE of joining the advisory board of Autograph, Tom Brady's NFT Platform, alongside Naomi Osaka, Tony Hawk and more

Tom Brady is making waves in the burgeoning NFT space — and he's bringing some all-star friends with him, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, 43, has tapped Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka and other iconic athletes for the advisory board of Autograph, an NFT platform he cofounded with the aim to curate a digital collectibles experience from some of the biggest brands and celebrities.

"Partnering with Autograph is a great opportunity to celebrate sport and connect with fans on a level no one has experienced before," Woods, 45, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "I am excited to be at the forefront offering fans a new way to engage with their favorite athletes and sports moments."

As NFTs take off, many people have been asking, what exactly are they? The abbreviation stands for "nonfungible token," and is defined by Merriam-Webster dictionary as "a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided, that is recorded in a blockchain, and that is used to certify authenticity and ownership (as of a specific digital asset and specific rights relating to it)." In April, the "Disaster Girl" NFT sold for $500,000 — and the potential of NFTs in the sports world is clear to Brady and his fellow athletes.

Tony Hawk, Wayne Gretzky and Derek Jeter have also joined Autograph's advisory board, signing exclusive multi-year deals, for which they will provide officially licensed NFT content. Additionally, Autograph has launched partnerships with Lionsgate and DraftKings, who will assist with the launch of their entertainment vertical.

"We are honored to partner with these powerful icons and marquee businesses, DraftKings and Lionsgate, as we announce Autograph's expanded Advisory Board and exclusive NFT rights," said Richard Rosenblatt, co-founder and co-chairman of Autograph. "As the nascent NFT market continues to develop, we are fortunate to enlist these leading partners with additional luminaries to be announced in the near future."

Lionsgate will provide exclusive NFT access to a vast range of film and television properties, including Mad Men, John Wick, Dirty Dancing, Hunger Games and Twilight.

"NFTs present a tremendous opportunity for mixed-reality world building experiences, deepening user engagement and interaction and fostering a community for our hundreds of millions of global consumers to create one-of-a-kind digital collections and Autograph is the optimal destination for this discovery," said Jenefer Brown, EVP and head of Lionsgate Global Live, Interactive & Location-Based Entertainment.

Draftkings is building an online marketplace of sports-related content, a community in which users can trade and sell digital collectibles. Existing users will be able to access Autograph via their Draftkings accounts, when the official NFT launch happens later this summer.