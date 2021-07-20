Naomi Osaka Tells Megyn Kelly to 'Do Better' After Journalist Slams Athlete's Magazine Covers

The heated exchange between Naomi Osaka and Megyn Kelly came hours after Osaka debuted her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover

Naomi Osaka is calling out Megyn Kelly after the journalist took a dig at the number times the tennis player has appeared in magazines since declining to conduct interviews at the French Open, citing efforts to preserve her mental health.

The two exchanged online jabs on Monday, Kelly, 50, beginning by responding to a tweet from conservative sports pundit Clay Travis that read: "Since saying she's too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue."

"Let's not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!" Kelly replied, referencing publications Osaka has recently appeared on the cover.

In a since-deleted tweet, Osaka wrote back to Kelly that her covers were shot before going public about her struggles with social anxiety, which the athlete had previously said made it "stressful" for her to speak with press.

"Seeing as you're a journalist I would've assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would've found out I shot all of my covers last year," Osaka tweeted back, per a screenshot captured by Sporting News. "Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan [sic]."

Kelly followed up in a subsequent tweet, claiming that Osaka had blocked her.

"Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she's only tough on the courts)," Kelly wrote. "She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press."

"Truth is she just doesn't like Qs she can't control. Admit it," the former Fox News host added.

In an essay published by Time on July 8, the tennis pro — who previously shared that she's suffered from depression since 2018 — said that athletes deserve "the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions."

"I feel uncomfortable being the spokesperson or face of athlete mental health as it's still so new to me and I don't have all the answers," she wrote in part. "I do hope that people can relate and understand it's okay to not be okay, and it's okay to talk about it. There are people who can help, and there is usually light at the end of any tunnel."

Naomi Osaka Credit: Naomi Osaka/instagram

While Osaka did not address Kelly beyond her deleted tweet on Monday, she did share with fans on Instagram Story that her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover, which debuted hours before the Twitter exchange, was shot last year.

Alongside behind-the-scenes footage from the photo shoot, she wrote, "We did this in December and it was freezing 🥶😭."

Kelly's tweets about Osaka come just weeks after it was announced her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, will soon become a daily 2-hour show on SiriusXM.