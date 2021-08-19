Naomi Osaka revealed she started to feel "ungrateful" for being so focused on medaling rather than the ability to play professionally

Naomi Osaka on Realizing She Stopped Seeing Just Competing at Elite Level as 'an Accomplishment'

Naomi Osaka is in a state of reflection about her tennis career amid the recent devastating events in Haiti and Afghanistan.

The four-time Grand Slam winner, 23, took a break from a press conference on Monday after she began to cry during the pre-match interview at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Returning on Wednesday after winning her match against Coco Gauff, the 23-year-old explained why her relationship with the press and viewpoint on tennis has recently evolved.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I guess seeing the state of the world, how everything is in Haiti, how everything is in Afghanistan right now is definitely really crazy," she told reporters on Wednesday, ABC News reported.

Osaka announced on social media last Saturday that she plans to donate any prize money she wins during this tournament to help relief efforts following the 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti, which has killed over 2,000 people. Osaka's father is Haitian.

Naomi Osaka Olympics Naomi Osaka | Credit: Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"For me just to be hitting a tennis ball in the United States right now and have people come and watch me play is, I don't know, like I would want to be myself in this situation rather than anyone else in the world," the Olympian said on Wednesday.

Discussing her tearful exit from interviews earlier in the week, Osaka reflected, "I was wondering why was I was so affected, I guess. Like what made me not want to do media in the first place."

Speaking on Wednesday, she said she began thinking "me waking up every day, I should feel like I'm winning."

"The choice to go out there and play, to go see fans, that people come out and watch me play, that itself is an accomplishment," Osaka told reporters. "I'm not sure when along the way I started desensitizing that."

She added, "It started not being an accomplishment for me, so I felt like I was very ungrateful on that fact."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The tennis pro also cited the COVID-19 pandemic regulations as something that contributed to her mental health struggles and relationship to the sport.