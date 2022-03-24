Naomi Osaka Utilizing Therapy After Emotional Incident with Heckler: 'I Realize How Helpful It Is'

"It kind of took me out of my element. I feel like I'm prepared for it now," Naomi Osaka told reporters about being heckled earlier this month

Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks with WTA supervisor Clare Wood after play was disrupted by a shout from the crowd during her straight sets defeat against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in their second round match on Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 12, 2022 in Indian Wells, California.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed this week that she has started seeing a therapist after being targeted by a heckler while playing in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier this month.

Osaka, 24, told reporters during a Miami Open press conference on Wednesday that she looked for a therapist at the suggestion of her sister and coach after a spectator shouted "Naomi, you suck," during her match against Veronika Kudermetova in California.

"Honestly because my sister kind of, like, seemed very concerned for me," she said of deciding to seek out therapy. "Like I feel like I've been trying a lot of different things because I tend to internalize things, and I also want to do everything by myself."

She added, "The mind is such a big thing. If you can, like, get a professional to help you out .5 percent, that alone is worth it."

During the incident at Indian Wells, Osaka was brought to tears and asked the heckler to be removed from the arena, according to ESPN.

Osaka went on to lose against Kudermetova in straight sets 6-0, 6-4. The outlet reported that she asked for a microphone to address the crowd and for the spectator to be removed, but both requests were denied.

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks off court after her straight sets defeat against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in their second round match on Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 12, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty

Osaka has been outspoken about mental health, having previously withdrawn from the 2021 French Open because of anxiety and depression. She later withdrew from Wimbledon last year to take "personal time" before competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, where she fell in the third round.

"For me, the situation in Indian Wells — I've thought back on it and realize I've never been heckled. I've been booed, but not a direct yell-out thing," she told reporters this week. "It kind of took me out of my element. I feel like I'm prepared for it now. I was bracing myself before the match to know it could happen. I just needed to change my mindset."

Osaka said therapy has helped introduce her to strategies that can help her deal with interactions with spectators.

"She kind of told me strategies and stuff. I realize how helpful it is," she said. "I'm glad that I have people around me that told me to, like, go in that direction."

"But, yeah, I was basically just remembering all the things that she told me to do, just to take deep breaths and reset myself when I need to."

Now competing in Miami, Osaka said she is putting the incident behind her the best she can.