Naomi Osaka Gushes over Boyfriend Cordae's New Album: 'You're a Star and a Light'

Naomi Osaka can't help but praise her boyfriend Cordae's new album, Bird's Eye View.

The tennis star, 24, posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend of three years on social media on Friday alongside a photo of the pair snuggling together.

"Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring," Osaka wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Makes you feel like some people are born to do certain things."

She added, "@cordae you're a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it's your hair lol). Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you ❤️."

The Grammy-nominated artist, 24, returned the love to Osaka in the comment section of her post, writing, "I LOVE U 2 DEATH !! U TRULY MY RIDE OR DIE BONNIE AND CLYDE JUST WAY MORE FLY."

The rapper previously showed his support for Osaka when he dropped everything to join her for the 2020 U.S. Open Women's Singles final.

"He stopped everything he was doing because I FaceTimed him a couple days earlier and said I was feeling sad and lonely in the bubble," she wrote in a since deleted Instagram post.

"I later found out that he hopped on a plane shortly after that call and then quarantined himself for a couple days in a hotel to see me and support," she added.

Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Prior to meeting the Osaka, Cordae admitted that tennis was is "not my sport" in GQ's Modern Love issue in February.