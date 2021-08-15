"I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti," Naomi Osaka said

Naomi Osaka Pledges Tennis Winnings to Haiti Earthquake Relief: 'Really Hurts to See All the Devastation'

Naomi Osaka will donate any prize money she wins from an upcoming tournament to help relief efforts following Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti, which has killed at least 304 people.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," the 23-year-old tennis star, whose father is from Haiti, wrote on social media Saturday evening.

"I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti," she added, referring to the Western & Southern Open. "I know our ancestors blood is strong we'll keep rising."

In addition to the lives that have been lost since the earthquake struck, hundreds more have been injured or gone missing, according to Reuters. The quake struck about five miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, and about 78 miles west of the capital city of Port-au-Prince, reducing buildings to rubble in nearby towns.

"The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble. We have learned that the local hospitals, in particular that of Les Cayes, are overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Saturday, per the Associated Press. "The needs are enormous. We must take care of the injured and fractured, but also provide food, aid, temporary shelter, and psychological support."

A photo shows damaged buildings as people inspect after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country on August 14, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The earthquake's epicenter was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). Credit: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Osaka, who recently returned from the Tokyo Olympics, has a long history of using her platform to shine a light on important causes.

Earlier this year, the athlete — whose mother is Japanese — condemned anti-Asian hate amid an increase of hate crimes against the AAPI community.

"#stopasianhate <- It's really sad that this even has to be a hashtag/slogan. It should be common sense but it seems like common sense is uncommon in this world now," she wrote on Instagram.

During last year's US Open, the tennis champ also wore a series of face masks featuring the names of victims of racial injustice.