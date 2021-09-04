The loss comes after Naomi Osaka won the women's singles titles in both 2018 and 2020

Naomi Osaka Out at US Open After Losing to 18-Year-Old Leylah Fernandez in Third Round Match

Defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka is out of the tournament after losing her third-round match to 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez.

Osaka — who won the women's singles titles in both 2018 and 2020 — lost 5-7, 6-7 (2), 6-4 to Fernandez, an unseeded player from Canada.

The players shared a handshake after the match's conclusion before Fernandez raised her arms in victory and waved at the crowd.

"From the very beginning, right before the match, I knew I was able to win," she said in her post-match interview, according to the New York Times.

The Times pointed out that Fernandez's achievement happened on the same court where Osaka upset Serena Williams in 2018.

Naomi Osaka Leylah Fernandez

On Monday, Osaka, 23, beat out Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in two straight sets. She advanced to the third round when her would-be second round opponent, Olga Danilovic, had to drop out of the competition due to a "non-COVID-19 related virus."

Ahead of the US Open's first day, Osaka said she was looking forward to the energy of Arthur Ashe Stadium and being able to play in front of fans.

Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka, Leylah Fernandez

