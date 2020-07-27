"I also love the campaign and the idea of giving fans a unique experience from the comfort and safety of their own homes," Naomi Osaka tells PEOPLE of partnering with Airbnb

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Hosting a Live Workout with Her Trainer That Fans Can Do from Home

Want to train with an Olympian? This week, you can — and from the comfort of your home.

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka now has an extra year to prepare for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, and she's giving fans an inside look at how she's doing it as part of Airbnb’s Olympic and Paralympic summer festival.

Osaka, 22, is hosting her own Airbnb online experience with her trainer, Yutaka Nakamura, on Tuesday. During her session, fans will meet Osaka's trainer and learn how she's prepping.

"My trainer, Yutaka, and I will be hosting a workout for 10 guests," Osaka tells PEOPLE. "It’s modeled after workouts that I have been doing during my training block. Usually, I train one muscle group or area during a gym session but for the experience, we will be training the whole body and going through my warm-up and cool-down process."

Fans, she says, can expect a little bit of "everything." Explains Osaka, "As a tennis player, there is no one muscle group that is more important than the other because it’s such a physical sport and we use our whole bodies."

Osaka says she spends most of her time away from home as a pro athlete, so she's often spending time in Airbnb rentals. "I also love the campaign and the idea of giving fans a unique experience from the comfort and safety of their own homes," she adds.

This year, of course, has been one of major change for most athletes, as seasons were postponed and events canceled. The Olympics will now be held in July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think like most people, I was bummed that we all couldn’t get together and compete in Japan, but there’s nothing more important than safety," Osaka tells PEOPLE. "In hindsight, we can all agree that it was the right decision. The Olympics is a time to celebrate the entire world coming together and I know when we all get through this, the games will be just that: a celebration of all that we have overcome in 2020."

That being said, the tennis player — who will compete at the games for Japan — admits there have been some challenges to staying motivated. She's used to focusing her energy on a specific event or tournament with training, but this year there's been so much "uncertainty."

But the downtime — the most Osaka says she's ever had in her life — has been nice. "One thing that I have been trying to do is take advantage of this time at home and learn new skills," she shares.

The athlete has also been "focusing on charity work and using my voice and platform in a positive way."

"It feels weird when people say that I am a role model because I feel like I’m still figuring out life myself but if someone’s outlook changes for the better because of something I’ve said or done, I can’t help but feel proud."

Now, Osaka is preparing for the return to the WTA circuit and training for the U.S. Open next month.

"I’m ready," she tells PEOPLE. "I know that testing will be rigorous at tournaments in the near future and the structure and fan element will be different, but it’s worth it in order to play again and even more important to keep the world safe."