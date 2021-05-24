Naomi Osaka and Nike Collaborating on Apparel Collection and Special Look for 2021 French Open
The four-time Grand Slam women's singles champion's Nike sneakers for the Grand Slam tournament will feature Swarovski crystals
Naomi Osaka is dominant on the tennis court — and soon, over your wardrobe.
The groundbreaking four-time Grand Slam women's singles champion has collaborated with Nike on a second apparel signature collection, which features a variety of pieces including t-shirts, shorts, hoodies and a mesh bodysuit. In addition, Osaka's outfit for the upcoming 2021 French Open will be available for purchase for the first time.
"Nike is a place where I can just go and explore," Osaka says in a press release of the ongoing partnership. "Sometimes I feel like it's like a playground for designers. What's fun is our conversations start with just an idea, and lead to really fun, creative designs that reflect who I am as an athlete and woman."
The 23-year-old's collection includes camo graphic patterns as well as an orange palette, and standout details like ribbing on a crop top and a high waist on the utility shorts. Some of the clothing items also include her logo and her lucky cat.
For the French Open — for which qualifying rounds began on Monday — Osaka will wear a black and white NikeCourt Dress with mesh panels. She'll wear the exercise dress with a pair of the Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka, which feature a tie-dye pattern on the upper and Swarovski® crystals on the heel and Nike Swoosh.
RELATED: Naomi Osaka Considers Her Legacy Beyond the Court: 'It's Just as Important that I Inspire Young Girls'
Osaka — who is vying to make it past the third round for the first time in France — has long worked closely with Nike's design team as a part of her partnership with the brand. Nike's collaboration with Osaka helps illustrate the company's investment in bringing sport to more women and girls.
"What makes Nike's relationship with Naomi so special is our shared vision for expanding the future for women and girls in sport, " Tania Flynn, Nike's vice president of women's apparel design, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "From designing signature collections to investing in girls' grassroots sports and speaking up for the causes that reflect our values, our partnership shows what's possible as we think even bigger about the impact that Nike and our athletes can continue to create together."
The Naomi Osaka summer 2021 apparel collection releases on June 17. The Naomi Osaka NikeCourt Dress and Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka are available starting Monday for Nike Members and May 31 globally.
Osaka recently opened up to PEOPLE about being a mentor for other young girls in athletics, and how that affects the decisions she makes.
"I still have really ambitious goals for myself on the court but I'm thinking about legacy in a different way," Osaka said. "For me, it's about how I live my life both on and off the court. It's just as important to me that I inspire young girls to dream big and speak out against racial and gender inequality as it is to win matches."
