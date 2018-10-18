Tennis' Naomi Osaka Lands Date with Michael B. Jordan Thanks to Ellen DeGeneres' Twitter Meddling

Naomi Osaka has an invitation to her crush Michael B. Jordan‘s premiere — and it’s all thanks to Ellen DeGeneres‘ hilarious trolling.

In September, Osaka — who won the U.S. Open over Serena Williams in a controversial face-off — admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she is smitten with the Black Panther star, 31.

DeGeneres, 60, kept that information tucked away, and on Tuesday, the talk show host tweeted a steamy picture of a shirtless Jordan to Osaka for her 21st birthday. She captioned it, “Happy birthday, @Naomi_Osaka_. I got you a present.”

Osaka was embarrassed. “pls block me,” she tweeted back with an anguished emoji.

But the teasing was far from over. Jordan jumped in on Wednesday, “This one is better and more recent. LOL,” alongside another picture of his impressive abs and arms. “Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present.”

DeGeneres was pleased with her work. “You’re welcome, Naomi,” she quipped.