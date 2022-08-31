Naomi Osaka Loses US Open Comeback Bid in First Round: 'I Tried the Hardest With What I Could Do'

Coming into the match unseeded, Osaka fought but couldn't defeat Danielle Collins at Arthur Ashe stadium, exiting the US Open sooner than she had hoped

By
Published on August 31, 2022 11:11 AM
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand against Danielle Collins of the United States in their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Naomi Osaka's comeback bid ended in the first round at the 2022 US Open, after she lost in straight sets to Danielle Collins on Tuesday night.

Collins, 27, who has not won a set against Osaka in their last three matchups, beat the 24-year-old Japanese player 7-6, 6-3. The late match didn't start at Arthur Ashe Stadium until 11 p.m., and finished after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The high-quality match saw great hits from both players, as Osaka, who is currently unseeded after a tough year of injuries but won the U.S. Open title in both 2018 and 2020, had a 3-0 lead within the first 10 minutes. Collins, seeded No. 19, responded quickly, taking the game to 3-3. Despite nine double faults from Collins, the two were toe-to-toe for the remainder of the match, with Collins taking the win.

During the post-game press conference, Osaka said, "I kind of thought that I played a bit too defensively. I didn't really trust my forehand that much and I think you could see that a little bit. I also felt like I was on my back foot a lot. Overall, I wouldn't say that I played very well but I tried the hardest with what I could do."

Danielle Collins (L) of the United States shakes hands with Naomi Osaka (R) of Japan after defeating her in their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Sarah Stier/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Asked about her plans moving forward, Osaka admitted, "I'm not really sure. I feel like I lost in the first round of France [the French Open] too. So this year really hasn't really been a great year. I think it was just special to play on Ashe. I think a lot of players would die for that opportunity. For the tournament to let me still play on that even though I'm unseeded, I'm very thankful."

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Danielle Collins, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, United States - 30 Aug 2022
Frank Franklin II/AP/Shutterstock

Following the game, Collins said that she learned how to improve against Osaka after her losses to the star. "When you lose to someone three times, you get a lot of information on what you can do better," she said.

Danielle Collins celebrates her win over Japan's Naomi Osaka during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 30, 2022.
COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty

"I just wanted to give myself the best shot to try to improve and do better than I did the last time and the time before, because with Naomi being the player that she is, she definitely whooped me the last time. I just had to go out and learn from that and make adjustments. I think, overall, I did that. When you lose to somebody three times, you kind of have nothing to lose," she added.

Collins is set to play Spanish tennis player Cristina Bucsa in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

Related Articles
US player Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Serena Williams Wins First Round Match at US Open After Shaky Start: 'I Want to Do My Best'
Serena Williams US Open Look Inspired by Figure Skaters - and Her Nike Sneakers Boast 400 Diamonds; Credit: Nike
Serena Williams' US Open Look Is Inspired by Figure Skaters — and Her Sneakers Have 400 Diamonds!
celeb-us-open 2022
Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open
Serena Williams of the United States reacts during the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2022
Serena Williams Loses to Emma Raducanu in Last Match Before U.S. Open: 'We All Need to Just Honor Serena'
serena williams
Serena Williams Earns First Singles Match Win in 14 Months: 'I Forgot What It Felt Like'
Serena Williams reacts during a post-match ceremony after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Day 5 of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Serena Williams Bids Tearful Farewell After Canadian Open Defeat: 'I'm Terrible at Goodbyes'
Naomi Osaka during her match against Amanda Anisimova on Suzanne Lenglen court in the 2022 French Open finals day two.
Naomi Osaka 'Leaning' Towards Not Playing at Wimbledon After French Open First-Round Defeat
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Out at US Open After Losing to 18-Year-Old Leylah Fernandez in Third Round Match
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the Venus Rosewater Dishafter winning her match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during the Ladies' Singles Final match on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina Beats Ons Jabeur and Wins Women's Final at Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Wins Her First 2021 US Open Match, Defeats Marie Bouzkova in 2 Straight Sets
Naomi Osaka Tearfully Says She Wants to 'Take a Break for a While' from Tennis After U.S. Open Loss
Naomi Osaka Tearfully Says She Wants to 'Take a Break for a While' from Tennis After US Open Loss
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Advances to Third Round of US Open After Opponent Withdraws Due to Illness
Naomi Osaka for Dazed Magazine. CRED: Justin French.
Naomi Osaka Says Athletes Are Taught to 'Win at All Costs' at Expense of 'More Important Things'
Naomi osaka
Win or Lose, Naomi Osaka Says 'I Just Want to Be Happy with Knowing I Did My Best' at 2021 US Open
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Gets Candid After Losing in U.S. Open Fourth Round: 'Hey, the Kid Is Resilient'
Emma Raducanu; Leylah Fernandez
Emma Raducanu Tops Leylah Fernandez in First All-Teenage US Open Women's Singles Final Since 1999