Naomi Osaka Loses US Open Comeback Bid in First Round: 'I Tried the Hardest With What I Could Do'

Naomi Osaka's comeback bid ended in the first round at the 2022 US Open, after she lost in straight sets to Danielle Collins on Tuesday night.

Collins, 27, who has not won a set against Osaka in their last three matchups, beat the 24-year-old Japanese player 7-6, 6-3. The late match didn't start at Arthur Ashe Stadium until 11 p.m., and finished after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The high-quality match saw great hits from both players, as Osaka, who is currently unseeded after a tough year of injuries but won the U.S. Open title in both 2018 and 2020, had a 3-0 lead within the first 10 minutes. Collins, seeded No. 19, responded quickly, taking the game to 3-3. Despite nine double faults from Collins, the two were toe-to-toe for the remainder of the match, with Collins taking the win.

During the post-game press conference, Osaka said, "I kind of thought that I played a bit too defensively. I didn't really trust my forehand that much and I think you could see that a little bit. I also felt like I was on my back foot a lot. Overall, I wouldn't say that I played very well but I tried the hardest with what I could do."

Asked about her plans moving forward, Osaka admitted, "I'm not really sure. I feel like I lost in the first round of France [the French Open] too. So this year really hasn't really been a great year. I think it was just special to play on Ashe. I think a lot of players would die for that opportunity. For the tournament to let me still play on that even though I'm unseeded, I'm very thankful."

Following the game, Collins said that she learned how to improve against Osaka after her losses to the star. "When you lose to someone three times, you get a lot of information on what you can do better," she said.

"I just wanted to give myself the best shot to try to improve and do better than I did the last time and the time before, because with Naomi being the player that she is, she definitely whooped me the last time. I just had to go out and learn from that and make adjustments. I think, overall, I did that. When you lose to somebody three times, you kind of have nothing to lose," she added.

Collins is set to play Spanish tennis player Cristina Bucsa in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.