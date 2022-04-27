Naomi Osaka told PEOPLE that she's enjoyed being "honest" about mental health over the past year

Naomi Osaka Says She's Learned to Be More 'Present in Each Moment': I Want to 'Enjoy the Journey'

Naomi Osaka of Japan looks on after her match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during day five of the Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park on January 07, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

It's been a whirlwind year for Naomi Osaka, and she's learned to take it all in stride.

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month to promote her Play Academy, a program that aims to help other young girls find empowerment through sport, Osaka spoke about how she's grown as a person and athlete throughout 2021 and early 2022.

"For me, the biggest lesson I've learned is to try to be present in each moment," Osaka, 24, told PEOPLE. "It's easy to lose sight of how far you've come, but I've been prioritizing trying to live in the moment and enjoy the journey."

Osaka has recently been outspoken about the importance of prioritizing mental health, having previously withdrawn from the 2021 French Open because of anxiety and depression. She later withdrew from Wimbledon last year to take "personal time" before competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, where she fell in the third round.

"I think being honest about how I feel can help other people feel less alone," Osaka said of her decision to go public with her struggles and speaking out about seeking therapy this year. "Therapy is something that everyone can benefit from, regardless of if they are 'struggling' or not."

Continued Osaka, "Seeing a therapist has been helping me to cope with anxiety. I don't have all the answers, but I hope that my transparency can help someone else who may be feeling similarly."

Her eventual return to the circuit almost netted her a victory this year, with Osaka finishing in second to Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Miami Open.

With Wimbledon 2022 on the horizon, Osaka said she's approaching this tennis season with a mindset of "fun."

She explained, "Obviously, I want to win, but I want to make sure that I am enjoying myself along the way. I play my best tennis when I am enjoying it."

She's also keeping busy off the court. Osaka's Play Academy just launched a new website powered by GoDaddy, aimed at raising awareness.