Naomi Osaka Says Ellen DeGeneres ‘Did Me Dirty’ by Texting Her Crush Michael B. Jordan

Naomi Osaka is calling out Ellen DeGeneres for getting in between her and her celebrity crush, Michael B. Jordan.

The professional tennis player, 21, made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Friday, where she confronted the host for sneakily texting Jordan the last time she visited the show.

While discussing Osaka’s candidness during post-match interviews, she shared that she likes, “being straightforward and honest,” however, “that usually gets me in a lot of trouble, like with you, you know,” she said to DeGeneres.

“Why does that get you in trouble?” asked the host.

“Well, you know, last time I was here you just did me dirty,” the player from Japan said.

“All I did was try to fulfill a fantasy of yours,” DeGeneres, 61, tried to explain. “You said that Michael B. Jordan was your crush, so I reached out to him, and then he texted and I think I put out there what he said. I mean he loves you, and it was just unfortunate because he didn’t get back to me in time, while you were still here, but he loves you, he really was a huge fan.”

“You say it so nicely, I can’t even say anything,” Osaka responded shyly.

“What would you say if I said he’s here now?” DeGeneres asked, though Osaka knew she was pulling her leg.

“You guys are getting excited for no reason, first of all,” the athlete told the audience, laughing, before responding, “I would be calm, because I’m a calm person.”

“Yeah she’s right, he’s not here,” the comedian shared.

Image zoom Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres continued to ask Osaka if she still had a crush on Jordan, to which the tennis star joked “I have a crush on you … just kidding.”

“What do you mean you’re just kidding!” laughed DeGeneres.

“Michael B. Jordan on Twitter invited you to go see Creed 2, and you didn’t even respond to him or show up,” she continued. “How is that possible, I try to hook things up, I get it all set up for you, then you don’t even respond or go to the premiere. Why wouldn’t you do that?”

Added DeGeneres to the young athlete: “You’re never gonna get a man, when someone puts it out there for you, take it! Let me tell you how to get a man.”

While DeGeneres didn’t bring Jordan onto the show, she still made sure she was able to pair Osaka and the actor up somehow.

RELATED: Naomi Osaka Gets Candid After Losing in U.S. Open Fourth Round: ‘Hey, the Kid Is Resilient’

“I didn’t want to embarrass you, he’s not here. But what we did, this is outside …” DeGeneres said as the screen behind her revealed a faux poster hanging outside the studio which featured Osaka and Jordan’s photos with a large heart around them.

“You just really did that,” responded Osaka, as she gave the host a round of sarcastic applause.

Before appearing on the show, the tennis star competed in the 2019 U.S. Open, where she was hoping to defend her women’s singles title but unfortunately fell to Belinda Becic in the fourth round of the tournament. Becic, 22, won in two sets: 7-5, 6-4.

The athlete posted a photo of herself to Instagram following the match writing, “So I was gonna post an inspirational quote about how today went but that would be a lie lol. Honestly most of the time I don’t really know what I’m doing, but if there’s one thing I know it’s that I’m stubborn.”

She continued, “Fall on my face 18million times and I’m gonna get up 18million times 🤷🏽‍♀️ anyways just wanted to say I’m probably gonna fall down a couple dozen times in the future but hey, the kid is resilient 😉❤️ love you NY, (but you already knew that haha), see you next year!”