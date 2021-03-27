"Imagine profiting/enjoying things that come from a culture and then attacking/diminishing the ethnic group," Naomi Osaka said

Naomi Osaka Shares #StopAsianHate Message: 'Really Sad This Even Has to Be a Hashtag/Slogan'

Naomi Osaka is condemning anti-Asian hate.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old professional tennis player, who is both Japanese and Haitian, shared a message on Twitter, calling out those who "profit or enjoy" various aspects of Asian culture but do not stand with the community when support is needed.

"If people loved Asian people as much as they love bubble tea, anime, mochi, sushi, matcha etc... Imagine profiting/enjoying things that come from a culture and then attacking/diminishing the ethnic group that created it," tweeted Osaka, who is currently competing in the Miami Open.

"#stopasianhate <- It's really sad that this even has to be a hashtag/slogan. It should be common sense but it seems like common sense is uncommon in this world now," she wrote on Instagram.

Also in a video from the Women's Tennis Association, Osaka makes an appearance along with fellow tennis stars, who share their support for the Asian Americans and Pacific Islander community.

Hate crimes against the AAPI community have been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report released by Stop AAPI Hate revealed that there have been at least 3,795 hate incidents targeting the AAPI community from March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021. More than 500 of those incidences occurred in 2021.

Findings of a different study of police department statistics recently showed that hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by nearly 150 percent in 2020, despite hate crimes overall dropping by 7 percent.

The report, issued by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, analyzed data on hate crimes in both 2019 and 2020 from authorities in 16 of America's largest cities.

The findings show that New York City saw the largest increase in anti-Asian hate crimes, rising from 3 reported instances in 2019 to 28 in 2020, while Boston and Los Angeles also saw increases in reported attacks from 2019 to 2020: 6 to 14 in Boston and 7 to 15 in L.A.

Last month, Osaka condemned anti-Asian hate and spoke out on the lack of coverage and discussions on the issue in a different social media message.

"The amount of hate, racism, and blame for COVID towards the Asian community is disgusting," Osaka tweeted in February. "The fact that this topic is not very widely covered makes me concerned. I only found videos and information because I was scrolling through my IG feed and by some algorithm it appeared."