Tennis Champ Naomi Osaka Claps Back at Critics Telling Her to Maintain 'Innocent Image' After Bikini Pics

"Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?" the athlete said on Twitter

Naomi Osaka is defending her right to share whatever photos she wants — and clapping back at critics who want her to maintain an "innocent" image.

"I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my 'innocent image' and 'don’t try to be someone your not,' " the athlete wrote on Twitter a few days after sharing some bikini photos on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You don’t know me," Osaka said. "I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?"

The two-time Grand Slam champion has been enjoying time by the pool this summer and has shared several bikini pics in recent weeks.

"Welp mornin’ to you I guess ☀️," she captioned a pair of photos taken on a lawn in a yellow bikini.

Osaka hosted a live workout earlier this week as part of Airbnb’s Olympic and Paralympic summer festival.

She told PEOPLE ahead of the virtual event that while she's disappointed the Olympics were postponed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, nothing should come before athlete's safety.

"I think like most people, I was bummed that we all couldn’t get together and compete in Japan, but there’s nothing more important than safety," she said.

Image zoom Naomi Osaka Tim Clayton/Getty Images

"In hindsight, we can all agree that it was the right decision. The Olympics is a time to celebrate the entire world coming together and I know when we all get through this, the games will be just that: a celebration of all that we have overcome in 2020."

"It feels weird when people say that I am a role model because I feel like I’m still figuring out life myself but if someone’s outlook changes for the better because of something I’ve said or done, I can’t help but feel proud," she said.

Osaka is preparing for the return to the WTA circuit and training for the U.S. Open next month and told PEOPLE that she's ready to return to the tennis court.