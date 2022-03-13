Naomi Osaka Brought to Tears by Heckler at Indian Wells Tennis Competition: 'It Went into My Head'

Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks with WTA supervisor Clare Wood after play was disrupted by a shout from the crowd during her straight sets defeat against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in their second round match on Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 12, 2022 in Indian Wells, California.

Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks with WTA supervisor Clare Wood after play was disrupted by a shout from the crowd during her straight sets defeat against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in their second round match on Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 12, 2022 in Indian Wells, California.

Naomi Osaka was brought to tears by a heckler while competing at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, over the weekend.

The 24-year-old tennis pro was taking part in the competition on Saturday, where she went up against competitor Veronika Kudermetova.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Amid the first round, a spectator reportedly yelled out, "Naomi, you suck," which ESPN reported brought the young athlete to tears. The outlet said that Osaka asked for the fan to be kicked out, and later asked for a microphone to address the crowd — two requests which were rejected.

The New York Post said tournament officials determined they would kick the heckler out only if they continued to make further comments during the match. The outlet added it did not happen a second time.

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks off court after her straight sets defeat against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in their second round match on Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 12, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty

Continuing to play in the competition, Osaka went on to lose against Kudermetova, 24, in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

After her defeat, ESPN reported that Osaka was then allotted time to address the crowd, where she spoke about the heckler and how their comments affected her gameplay. She related the moment to a similar instance that Venus and Serena Williams experienced at the same venue years prior.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"To be honest, I've gotten heckled before, it didn't really bother me," Osaka said, per the outlet. "But [being] heckled here, I watched a video of Venus and Serena getting heckled here, and if you've never watched it, you should watch it."

"I don't know why, but it went into my head, and it got replayed a lot," added Osaka. "I'm trying not to cry."

RELATED VIDEO: Grand Slam Leaders Pledge to Address Tennis Players' Mental Health Concerns, Commend Naomi Osaka

Osaka was taking part in her first tournament since the Australian Open in January. The tennis player had previously withdrawn from various other tennis events after sharing her mental health struggles last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with PEOPLE in August 2021, Osaka said, "I never thought about speaking my mind as something that was difficult. I really just wanted to express my true feelings and be honest with not only myself but to others about struggles. The more we can all be open the more we can help each other be better."