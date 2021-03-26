The Cutest Photos of Naomi Osaka and Boyfriend Cordae
The four-time Grand Slam singles champion and the Grammy-nominated rapper have enjoyed two years of dating bliss
Cordae to the Rescue
The tennis prodigy shouted out her boyfriend for dropping everything to support her at the U.S. Open.
"Appreciation post for the mister because I feel like it today 😂🙏🏾," she began, alongside a photo of her cuddled up next to Cordae. "this pic was right after winning the US Open finals. He stopped everything he was doing because I FaceTimed him a couple days earlier and said I was feeling sad and lonely in the bubble."
"I later found out that he hopped on a plane shortly after that call and then quarantined himself for a couple days in a hotel to see me and support," she continued.
She noted that his gesture was even sweeter because she's "still convinced he doesn't understand the rules of tennis lol."
Whether he does or not, he's putting all his support behind his girl, which is clear on slide two.
Heart Eyes and Cute Clips
While Osaka was feeling herself in her stylish coat and zip-up sneakers, Cordae took the opportunity to crash the clip.
"Why does he have to be like this 😩😂?" she quipped in the caption.
Outfit, Check
2020 was a terrible year ... but not for Osaka's outfits. The athlete slayed her pandemic style with Cordae by her side.
Young Love
Nothing can top this adorable selfie of two stars who are the next giants in their respective careers.
He Stan(d)s
You can find Cordae up in the stands and up on his feet to cheer for his girl at any of her matches.
Winners' Circle
Cordae stood by as Osaka won big at the 2020 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in N.Y.C.
Legends in the Making
A young tennis champion and a Grammy-nominated rapper getting together and supporting each other is the type of love we can all get behind.
Courtside Couple
When they're not out conquering tennis and music, the two enjoy basketball games, including this 2019 game in L.A. between the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards.