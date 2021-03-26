The tennis prodigy shouted out her boyfriend for dropping everything to support her at the U.S. Open.

"Appreciation post for the mister because I feel like it today 😂🙏🏾," she began, alongside a photo of her cuddled up next to Cordae. "this pic was right after winning the US Open finals. He stopped everything he was doing because I FaceTimed him a couple days earlier and said I was feeling sad and lonely in the bubble."

"I later found out that he hopped on a plane shortly after that call and then quarantined himself for a couple days in a hotel to see me and support," she continued.

She noted that his gesture was even sweeter because she's "still convinced he doesn't understand the rules of tennis lol."

Whether he does or not, he's putting all his support behind his girl, which is clear on slide two.