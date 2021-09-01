Naomi Osaka Advances to Third Round of US Open After Opponent Withdraws Due to Illness

Naomi Osaka is heading into the third round of the US Open after her second-round opponent Olga Danilovic withdrew from the competition.

The Serbian tennis player shared the news Wednesday in an emotional post on her Instagram page, citing a "non-COVID-19 related virus."

"Hi everyone … I am so sad to have to withdrawal from my match this morning. I have been feeling unwell these past few days," Danilovic captioned an image of herself in action.

"I was really looking forward to playing against Naomi on Arthur Ashe Stadium today, but not to be this time," she continued. "I just want to say big thank you to medical stuff here in Us Open and everyone for your support and I cannot wait to be back in New York at this amazing tournament next year ❤️."

Osaka, 23, is seeking her third win at the US Open. She previously won the women's singles titles in both 2018 and 2020.

The No. 3 seed won her first match of this year's tournament on Monday, beating out Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in two straight sets.

"It's an incredible energy. There's going to be a crowd this year. I'm honestly just excited to be here. I really love New York, and hopefully I stay for the full two weeks," Osaka said beforehand, according to the tournament.

The tennis phenom offered similar sentiments in a post she shared Sunday on Instagram featuring a carousel of photos and videos of "some tennis memories over the past year that mean a lot to me." Osaka said she has recently spent some time "reflecting" on her life.

Naomi Osaka Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty

"So grateful for the people around me because the support I feel is completely unparalleled," Osaka wrote. She believes she feels the way she does "is because internally I think I'm never good enough."

The Williams sisters withdrew from the US Open within hours of each other. Serena was first to exit with a torn hamstring, while Venus followed with a general leg injury.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Serena, 39, said in a statement on social media.

Venus Williams Credit: Julian Finney/Getty

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering on from afar. Thank you for your continued love and support. I'll see you soon," she added.

Venus, 41, called the situation "super super super disappointing." Ultimately, she said, she "just couldn't work through" the injury.

"I'm going to miss the Open. It's my favorite Slam. I've had so many amazing memories there, and I can't wait to get back out on the court, whenever that is. I'll work with my team to make it as soon as I can."