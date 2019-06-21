Nancy Pelosi Gifts Justin Trudeau Chocolate and Wine After She Loses NBA Finals Bet

Image zoom Nancy Pelosi and Justin Trudeau Tom Brenner/Getty

Looks like U.S.-Canada relations are doing just fine after the Toronto Raptors’ defeat of the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Following up on a friendly bet on the outcome of the championship, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who represents California in Congress — gifted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a basket of food and wine during a press conference on Thursday.

“I’m here to settle the wager,” Pelosi, 79, said in a video of the press conference posted to her Twitter account. “As I promised, products of the great state of California — starting with chocolate, almonds, walnuts, pistachios and wine.”

According to Pelosi, the two had made the bet while both were on a trip to Normandy, France, earlier this month, commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Accepting her gift, Trudeau, 47, responded, “Canadians are gracious in defeat and even more gracious in victory.”

The prime minister then pulled out his own present for Pelosi — Raptors swag and Canadian chocolate.

“I don’t expect you to wear it,” Trudeau joked about the Raptors apparel.

The Raptors beat the Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 last week, marking their first-ever NBA Championship. It was the fifth straight finals appearance for the Warriors, and the first time the Raptors had ever made it to the tournament.

After the game, Trudeau tweeted at Pelosi, writing, “Hey @SpeakerPelosi – sorry our bet didn’t work out for you but I’m looking forward to those California delicacies you owe me. I like dark chocolate, by the way.”

“You had quite a win, @JustinTrudeau,” the House Speaker said. “I’m still recovering. Still gathering my California delicacies. Wasn’t prepared to lose. Congratulations to @NBA champions #WeTheNorth – truly great competitors who won over truly great @warriors.”