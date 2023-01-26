A Mystery Celeb Will Reveal Himself for Downy Unstopables' Super Bowl Ad — but He Might Get Robbed First

The surprise superstar sets out to prove the laundry refresher wrong in its claims of 12-week freshness, and won't show his face unless its guarantee is true

By
Published on January 26, 2023 12:00 PM
Downy Unstopables Super Bowl Ad To Feature Hidden Celeb: Guess Who?
Downy Unstopables. Photo: Downy

Put your thinking caps on to discover the star of Downy Unstopable's new Super Bowl ad.

A certain celebrity has agreed to appear in the ad, but only if he can back up the company's claims that the product keeps clothes fresh for twelve weeks.

Each week leading up to the big game Feb. 12, the man will remain a mystery as he challenges the brand's promise, leaving everyone wondering if he will be featured in the Super Bowl spot.

This week, the brand launched the next ad in the series.

The scene: A masked thief scavenges through the laundry room of the teal-hoodie-covered celebrity.

"Hello there," says the skeptical superstar. "Sure, I've been sniffing this hoodie for what feels like forever, and it still smells amazing. But will Downy Unstopables keep it fresh until the Super Bowl? I don't think so."

Downy Unstopables Super Bowl Ad To Feature Hidden Celeb: Guess Who?
Downy Unstopables. Downy

The hidden household name begins to wonder what's going on when he hears his belongings being pilfered.

"Is that my cat prancing around behind me that I hear? What's going on, Biscuits? Papa's working, Biscuits. Biscuits!"

The star lets out a huge sigh.

"I think I was just home-invaded," he says.

Downy Unstopables Super Bowl Ad To Feature Hidden Celeb: Guess Who?
Downy Unstopables. Downy
