Browns' Myles Garrett Speaks Out After Game Brawl with Steelers' Mason Rudolph

Image zoom Myles Garrett 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is speaking out after he was involved in a brawl with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during a game on Thursday night.

“I made a mistake, I lost my cool and I regret it,” Garrett, 23, told reporters after the game, according to Cleveland.com. “It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it should have never gotten to that point. That’s on me.”

“What I did was foolish and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that,” he added. “That’s out of character, but a situation like that where it’s an emotional game … I allowed myself to fall into those emotions with that last play and what happened.”

On Friday, the NFL announced Garrett has been “suspended indefinitely” in a statement.

Toward the end of Thursday night’s Browns vs. Steelers game, Garrett rushed Rudolph and threw him onto the ground causing a fight to break out between the two players as shown in game footage obtained by ESPN. In the video, Garrett can be seen grabbing Rudolph’s helmet off of his head and hitting him with it, provoking other players to join in on the brawl.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncy and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi got involved — Ogunjobi pushing Rudolph to the ground, according to Fox News.

Image zoom David Richard/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

RELATED: Penn Cancels Remainder of Women’s Volleyball Season Over ‘Vulgar, Offensive’ Locker Room Signs

After the brawl, Garrett, Pouncy and Ogunjobi were ejected from the game, the outlet reported.

The Browns ended up winning the game 21 to 7.

“Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi has been suspended one game. Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended three games. In addition, Steelers and Browns organizations each fined $250,000,” the NFL said in the Friday announcement.

Following the game, Rudolph said that Garrett hitting him with his helmet was “cowardly,” according to a clip shared by reporter Clay Travis.

“I thought it was pretty cowardly, pretty bush league … I haven’t seen the replay, but yes,” the 24-year-old athlete said.

Image zoom Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

RELATED: Former Houston Astros Player Claims Team Cheated by Using Camera to Steal Signs During 2017 Season

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also responded to the brawl during a post-game interview, according to CBS Sports, calling Garrett’s conduct “inexcusable.”

“I didn’t see why it started, but it’s inexcusable. I don’t care, rivalry or not, we can’t do that,” Mayfield, 24, said. “That’s kind of the history of what’s been going on here lately, hurting yourself. That’s endangering the other team.”

Mayfield also said that Garrett will more than likely be suspended by the NFL for his actions.

“The reality is he’s going to get suspended,” Mayfield continued. “We don’t know how long, and that hurts our team. We can’t do that. We can’t continue to hurt this team. It’s inexcusable.”

The NFL did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Retired football star Reggie Bush also responded to the incident, calling the fight the “craziest thing” he’s ever seen on the football field.

“In all my life of football that might have been the craziest thing I have seen on a football field!” he tweeted on Thursday. “They about to suspend Myles Garrett for 30 years! People getting stomped out, that was a hood fight! Hate to see that in our game that’s not what pro football is about!”