Grand Slam Champion Murphy Jensen Recovering After Suffering Sudden Cardiac Arrest While Playing Tennis

Tennis pro Murphy Jensen, 53, shared on Instagram that he is 'grateful to be alive' after going into cardiac arrest and falling on the court

Murphy Jensen is on the mend after going into cardiac arrest on the tennis court.

The pro athlete, 53, posted an update to his Instagram on Tuesday letting followers know that "11 days ago my life changed forever, when I suffered from sudden cardiac arrest while playing tennis."

He went on to share that he was discharged from the hospital "with a healthy heart and a sound mind" the previous evening.

"Sleeping in my own bed for the first time last night has given me a feeling of strength and not weakness," Jensen added next to a text slide that read, "Keep your mind open".

"I want to end by saying THANK YOU to everyone who prayed for me. I AM GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE."

Friend and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale also posted to Instagram regarding Jensen's health, writing that he got "as close to leaving this world as is possible."

"our greatest friend @murphyjensen getting as close to leaving this world as is possible; without leaving," Rossdale wrote Wednesday next to a selfie of the pair. "we've been on a knife edge.he's doing great now and we are so relieved."

Tennis site 10sballs reported Sunday that the Grand Slam doubles champion was regaining the ability to walk while hospitalized in Colorado.

Jensen will next undergo treatment at an acute physical therapy facility.

The site reported that the athlete was playing at a celebrity tournament in Colorado when he suffered cardiac arrest "followed by a very bad fall."