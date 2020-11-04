Multiple Baltimore Ravens Players in Isolation After Marlon Humphrey Tests Positive for COVID-19

"I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon," the 24-year-old cornerback tweeted Monday

Several Baltimore Ravens players have been placed in isolation following Marlon Humphrey's positive coronavirus test on Sunday.

Matthew Judon, Tyus Bowser, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, L.J. Fort, DeShon Elliott and Terrell Bonds have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to The Baltimore Sun and ESPN.

The players placed on the reserve list were identified by contact tracing measures as "high risk" contacts, ESPN reported. These seven could still play in the upcoming game this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts if they do not exhibit symptoms and continue to test negative.

On Monday, the Ravens announced that a player had tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus.

"We were informed early this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol," the statement, obtained by PEOPLE, said.

"In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol," the statement continued. "The health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and our team doctors and will follow their guidance."

Humphrey, 24, tweeted Monday, "I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon."

Humphrey will definitely miss the game against the Colts, as he is required to quarantine for 10 days following his positive test, according to ESPN.

The cornerback played in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, though all players on that team have tested negative, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Monday.