Muhammad Ali's Grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh Signs MMA Contract: 'I Have a Legacy to Live up To'

The grandson of three-time world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali is now an MMA fighter.

Biaggio Ali Walsh signed an amateur contract with the Professional Fighter's League and expressed his gratitude on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old told ESPN, "I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me. I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue. I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My one and only goal is to one day become a PFL World Champion."

Speaking about Ali's legacy, Ali Walsh noted, "My grandfather had a huge impact on my entire life. As a little kid, I would go to restaurants and movies with him, everybody would stop what they were doing and start clapping."

"As I started to get older, I started to figure out who he is and what he did and the impact he had on the world. As far as who he is as a person, his confidence, mental toughness, man — it's just always inspired me," Ali Walsh added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Boxing legend Ali, who often declared himself "the greatest" and the "King of the World," passed away in 2016 after living with Parkinson's disease for 32 years. Ali's death triggered a massive outpouring of grief and remembrance from family, fans and public figures, including both the Clintons and Obamas. He was celebrated for his athletic prowess, his deep political and religious convictions and — above all — his indomitable spirit.

Ali Walsh is the son of Ali's daugher Rasheda, and his younger brother Nico is also a professional boxer.

Several months before Ali's death, his daughter Laila Ali told PEOPLE, "That man continues to put me in awe. He's such a fighter, still, when at times he seems weak and not able to handle it. He comes through stronger than ever."

"He's still fighting regardless and I love my dad for that," Laila added.