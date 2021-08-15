Muhammad Ali's Grandson Nico Ali Walsh Pays Tribute to Late Boxer as He Wins Professional Boxing Debut

Nico Ali Walsh wore a pair of boxing shorts he received from his famous grandfather for his professional boxing debut, which he won with a 1st round TKO

Jordan Weeks (L) and Nico Ali Walsh (R) exchange punches during their fight at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on August 14, 2021 in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, is making a name for himself.

On Saturday evening, Walsh, 21, made his professional boxing debut at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Wearing a pair of black and white boxing shorts he received from his grandfather, the middleweight fight saw Walsh go up against Jordan Weeks, where he bested the athlete, 29, with a first-round TKO.

"This lived up completely to my expectations," Walsh said after his win, per CBS Sports. "This is something I only dreamed of. It's been an emotional journey this whole ride, these last couple months."

"Obviously, my grandfather, I've been thinking about him so much. I miss him and it's just an emotional journey," he added.

Nico Ali Walsh walking to the ring before his fight against Jordan Weeks at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on August 14, 2021 in Catoosa, Oklahoma. Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty

Ali, who was dubbed "The Greatest," died in June 2016 after a years-long battle against Parkinson's disease.

The athlete had nine children, including Walsh's mother — Rasheda Ali. His daughter Laila Ali would go on to become a world champion boxer herself, just like her father.

"I've never been able to escape my grandfather, no matter what sport I played," Walsh told The New York Times in a recent interview. "I'm starting to embrace it."

"It's very hard to do, but you have to embrace the legacy, no matter what it is," he added. "Everybody becomes stronger when they embrace what they're destined to do."

Following his victory, Walsh also celebrated his win with a series of photographs shared to Instagram.

"Alhamdulillah for the victory! I'm blessed and honored to say that I continued history tonight," he wrote alongside the post. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that supported me!"

"I brought my grandfather in the ring with me by wearing his shorts for the first and final time as a professional fighter. I'm more than proud to say: The Legacy Continues…" Walsh noted.

Meanwhile, Bob Arum — the founder of the boxing company that Walsh belongs to, Top Rank — tweeted, "What a magical night for this young man. His grandfather would have been so proud of the way he's honoring him in his own way."