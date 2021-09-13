Gymnast Simone Biles walked the red carpet at the MTV VMAs, where she later introduced performer Doja Cat

Simone Biles Hits the MTV VMAs Carpet in Pale Pink Gown One Month After the Olympics

Simone Biles got her glam on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Olympic gymnast, 24, appeared on the red carpet at Sunday's event dressed in a pastel pink gown with one shoulder strap and a thigh-high slit on the side. Biles paired her look with translucent strappy sandals and clear hoops, with her hair worn in beachy waves down her back.

Biles shared a snap of her look on Instagram, where her followers praised the athlete's VMAs style.

Jordan Chiles, Biles' fellow Team USA member, wrote, "Slay queeeeeeeeennnnnnn," while gymnast McKayla Maroney commented, "Beautiful 🤍."

Jonathan Owens, Biles' boyfriend, chimed in too, dropping a flame emoji and a heart in the comments section.

Simone Biles attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Biles attended the awards show as a presenter. After turning heads on the red carpet, the athlete introduced performer Doja Cat, who later won best collaboration for her track "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA.

Before taking to the stage, Biles admitted she felt some nerves.

"I honestly feel more nervous than I do competing," Biles said during the VMAs pre-show. "I don't know why … It's like, a little bit out of my element."

She later opened up about her must-have red carpet item, telling MTV she liked to keep lip gloss on hand to stay "fresh."

Simone Biles Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Biles' appearance at the iconic awards show on Sunday wasn't her first trip to the VMAs. In 2016, she attended the annual event with "The Final Five" members of the Olympic gymnastics team, hitting the red carpet with fellow champions Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian and Laurie Hernandez.

Her recent VMAs red carpet moment marks Biles' first major event since the Tokyo Summer Olympics, during which she won a silver medal for women's artistic gymnastics team all-around and a bronze medal for women's balance beam. Biles withdrew from four event finals while competing in Japan after suffering from a case of the "twisties," a physical condition that could endanger her while competing.

In an honest Instagram post earlier this month, Biles marked one month since the Olympics, writing, "Definitely not the way I planned the olympics going but I wouldn't change anything for the world 🤎."