Image zoom From left: P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have arrived!

The athletes made their recent engagement red carpet official at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. Vonn, 34, also flashed her emerald engagement ring while posing for the cameras with her hockey player fiancé, 30

PEOPLE exclusively reported the couple’s engagement on Aug. 23 with both Vonn and Stubban later confirming the news on Instagram.

“I said YES!!! 💍❤️Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man #heputaringonit #isaidyes,” Vonn captioned a video post of the pair.

“Stuck with me forever! Jokes on you 😂🤦🏿‍♂️ 😁😘,” Stubban wrote along with a silly image of him and his fiancée.

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

Over the weekend, he and Vonn were seen dining in Montreal during their charity work supporting the P.K. Subban Foundation, which helps local children in need, as well as Montreal Children’s Hospital.

For the outing, the Olympic gold medalist, who retired from professional skiing earlier this year, wore a black crop top with a pair of pants and matching heels. She did not appear to be wearing her engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Subban opted for a green sweater and a grey top which he paired with jeans and a statement-making brown hat.

Vonn has dated Subban, a defenseman on the New Jersey Devils, since early 2018.

They were first romantically linked when Vonn was spotted watching the Nashville Predators — Subban’s former team — play in April of last year. They made their relationship red carpet official that June at the CMT Music Awards.

“They’re in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of each other,” a source told PEOPLE of Vonn and Subban’s then-blossoming bond.

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Step Out in Montreal for First Time as an Engaged Couple

Image zoom Lindsey Vonn at the 2019 MTV VMAs Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Lip-Syncs to ‘You Need to Calm Down’ at Party to Celebrate Her 10 VMA Nominations

On Saturday, the pair continued to support Subban’s charity by attending a series of special spin classes, proceeds from which went toward the children’s hospital.

Having a bit of fun during one of the rides, Subban shared a video of himself energetically lip-syncing along to the 2000 song “Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge.

“@lindseyvonn this one was for you,” he wrote alongside the clip.

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Raise Funds for Charity Ahead of Engagement News

The couple opened up about the special significance of her engagement ring in an interview with Vogue. Although they didn’t discuss rings together before the proposal, Vonn’s favorite color is green and Subban’s birthstone is emerald.

“We never talked about it or looked at rings,” Vonn told the magazine. “But he gave me an emerald necklace at Christmas, and I loved it. I wouldn’t change the ring at all.”

Vonn added that she wanted to “wear something green, like my ring, for the after-party” of the couple’s wedding.

“Other than that, I honestly haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about it,” she said. “I’m mostly just excited for the future!”

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are airing live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.