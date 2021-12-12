Ryan Reynolds narrates a new Peloton ad, reuniting Mr. Big actor Chris Noth with instructor Jess King following that shocking scene in the premiere episode of the Sex and the City revival

Mr. Big Reunites with Peloton's Jess King for Commercial After And Just Like That... Bombshell

Mr. Big Reunites with Peloton's Jess King for Commercial After And Just Like That... Bombshell

Mr. Big Reunites with Peloton's Jess King for Commercial After And Just Like That... Bombshell

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That...

Ryan Reynolds is here to help Peloton out of yet another holiday season PR crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the ad, Noth, 67, cozies up next to a fire with the Peloton instructor, who was leading the stationary bike ride that Mr. Big took at the end of the episode (she was playing a fictional instructor named Allegra for an unnamed bike brand) before he suffered a fatal heart attack.

"To new beginnings," they toast each other while the first movement of "The Moonlight Sonata" aptly plays in the background.

"You look great," King, 36, tells Noth, who responds: "I feel great. Shall we take another ride?"

The camera then zooms out to reveal two Peloton bikes behind them, as Reynolds gives a nod to the HBO Max series. "And just like that... the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases," he says in the voiceover. "Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels. He's alive."

Peloton previously responded to Big's death, assuring customers that the Peloton was not to blame. Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton's health and wellness advisory council and a preventative cardiologist, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that she's "sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack," but his heart attack was more likely due to his extravagant lifestyle that included "cocktails, cigars, and big steaks," as well as his previous cardiac event, as opposed to his stationary bike.

"More than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet, and exercise modifications," Dr. Steinbaum continued. "And while 25% of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable."

RELATED VIDEO: Peloton Responds to Death of Sex and the City Character in First Episode of And Just Like That...

"The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS! It's always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely," the statement concluded.

Reynolds has previously helped Peloton out of a holiday PR jam. In 2019, he cast Monica Ruiz in one of his Aviation Gin ads after she became known for the "Peloton wife" meme after looking distressed in the fitness company's commercials.