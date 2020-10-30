"We will always treasure his energy, spirit and love," his family said in a touching tribute

Mountain Runner Found Dead After Going Missing During Run in Scotland: 'We Are Devastated'

A professional mountain runner was found dead earlier this week after going missing on a run through the mountains of Scotland.

Chris Smith, who competed for Great Britain and Northern Island, went for an 11-mile run in the Scottish Highlands Tuesday and failed to return home, according to a GoFundMe page, which was created to help cover rescue costs. After he did not return home, his family alerted the Scottish Mountain Rescue, who helped search for Smith, 43.

According to CNN, Police Scotland said a man's body was found around 11:50 a.m. Thursday near the Meall Garbh mountain.

Later that day, Smith's brother-in-law, Billy Milligan, confirmed the athlete's death on Facebook.

"On behalf of the entire family, we are devastated to let you know that Christ has lost his life in Glen Lyon," he wrote. "He was doing what he loved having spent the previous days having the most special time" with his family.

"We would like to thank everyone for the support they have given us, in particular the mountain rescue teams, emergency services, members of the public and Chris's friends that joined the search," he continued. "We will always treasure his energy, spirit and love. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers."

British Athletics also honored the late runner in their own touching tribute.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Smith, the Great Britain and Northern Ireland mountain runner. Our thought are with his family and friends at this time," the organization wrote on social media Friday.

Over the last decade, the late athlete's performances contributed to winning four team medals at world and European championships, according to British Athletics.