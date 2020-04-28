Motocross Icon Marty Smith and Wife Nancy Dead in Dune Buggy Accident

Image zoom

Motocross legend Marty Smith has died. He was 63.

Marty and his wife Nancy both died on Monday, according to their close friend Lee Ramage, in a dune buggy accident during a day out at the Imperial Sand Dunes in Southern California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It’s with the heaviest, grieving heart that I have to tell you Marty and Nancy Smith were killed yesterday in a rollover accident in his dune buggy at the imperial sand dunes," Ramage wrote on Facebook Tuesday, sharing a photo from just hours before the tragic accident.

"My wife, Tammi and I were in the buggy and were unhurt," Ramage said, explaining that the couple desperately tried to save their friends' lives while waiting for aid. "We spent at least an hour trying to save their lives before first responders arrived. Marty took his last breath while I was holding his head, keeping his airway clear."

"Marty was my best friend and I tried with everything in me to save him while Tammi tried to save Nancy," Ramage continued, promising "more details to come."

"There is so much to know about this man and how he wanted to leave this earth when God called him him," he wrote, asking for prayers for Marty's children and grandchildren.

Ramage confirmed Marty and Nancy's deaths to CNN Tuesday, telling the outlet, "It breaks my heart to know I couldn't save them."

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We've Lost in 2020

PEOPLE is out to the Imperial County Sheriff's office for more information on the accident.

Marty is known as a legendary motocross racer and was inducted into the American Motocross Association Hall of Fame in 2000. The San Diego native was the AMA's first-ever champion and dominated the sport in the 1970s.

He retired from the extreme sport in the early 1980s.

Image zoom Marty Smith Marty Smith/instagram

RELATED: Older Brother of Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Dies at 31: 'Great Guy, Humble and Athletic'

Pro motocross racer Scott Champion shared a tribute to Marty on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a screengrab of an encouraging text message from his mentor.

"I’m in shock by the news I got this morning about Marty Smith & his wife Nancy 😰🙏💔" Champion wrote in the caption alongside some photos with Marty.

"I’ll never forget Marty approaching me in 2013 & believing in me when not many did," the racer added. "Working with Marty in 2014 & 2015 were some of the best times of my life that I will never forget! You will be missed by many my friend! R.I.P Marty & Nancy Smith 💔🙏"

Marty and Nancy are survived by their children Jillyin, Brooke and Tyler, and grandkids.