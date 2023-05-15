Mom of Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Dies the Day Before Mother's Day: 'He Has a Heavy Heart'

Marianne Tombaugh, the mother of star Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, has died.

Ellen Kershaw, his wife, made the announcement on Saturday but did not clarify her mother-in-law's age or cause of death, according to The Associated Press.

Ellen, 35, shared the news while making a speech at an opening of a baseball field in Inglewood, California, which the Kershaws helped build through his charity.

"Today, we dedicate this field to his sweet mom who passed and went to be with the lord this morning," Ellen said as her voice cracked. "She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father and the ballplayer that he is today."

Clayton, 35, was not at the field dedication, which took place one day before Mother's Day.

Clayton Kershaw. Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty

"Clayton grew up with a baseball in his hand ready to play a game in a sandlot or on a ballfield just like this one on a moment's notice," Ellen said. "Now he's getting to relive that falling-in-love with the game feeling through the eyes of his kids and through the eyes of kids like y'all," she told the audience."

Ellen added: "One person in particular cultivated that love in Clayton, his dear mama, Marianne, who moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games. She sat front row cheering him on not so subtly and kept score in a book to keep her nerves at bay."

Tombaugh raised Kershaw as a single mother in the Dallas suburbs, according to the AP. His parents divorced when he was 10 years old. Kershaw's father, songwriter and music producer Christopher Kershaw, died in 2013 at the age of 63.

Clayton Kershaw. Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, plans to still pitch on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins. Roberts said he may take bereavement after that game because of services for his mother, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The Times noted Kershaw was with the Dodgers on Saturday and threw for a while in the bullpen.

"He's doing OK," Roberts told reporters Sunday.

"I'm sure this is a day that he has a heavy heart," Roberts added. "When you're dealing with the passing of a parent, that's up there as tough as it gets."