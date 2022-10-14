Victor Steeman's mother has died just days after his death.

The dutch motorcycle rider died Tuesday after suffering injuries from a race crash. He was 22.

His mother, Flora van Limbeek, then died of a heart attack at her home in Lathum — a village in the Netherlands — on Thursday, local site Race Sport reported.

Van Limbeek had just returned home after her son's death, per Motorcycle Sports.

Race Sport said attempts to revive van Limbeek were unsuccessful, and she died at the age of 59.

A statement from the family shared with 7NEWS in Australia reads, "The Steeman family would like to process this immense grief in peace. We would like to kindly but urgently ask everyone to respect this request through this message. The kind request is therefore not to send cards or other attentions to the home address in Lathum."

It added, "To give everyone the opportunity to share their grief and to support father and husband Steeman and other family in this bizarre and difficult time, we will come up with a special message about the possibilities for this later today."

The family went on to send condolences to Willem, Steeman's father and van Limbeek's husband, as well as other family members.

"Words are not enough to comfort you in this great loss," the statement concluded. "We wish you a lot of strength and strength for the coming time."

On Oct. 8, Steeman was competing in World Supersports 300 (WorldSSP300) Championship in Portugal when he was "involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 14" during Saturday's opening race, the global governing body of motorcycle racing — Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) — confirmed Tuesday.

"Medical personnel and vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to trackside and at the circuit medical center before being transferred by helicopter to Faro Hospital," the statement explained.

"Despite the best efforts of the circuit's medical staff, marshals and hospital staff, Steeman has sadly succumbed to his injuries."

The announcement also included a statement from Steeman's family who revealed in death he was able to save a number of people through organ donation.

"Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened," the family's statement read. "Our Victor could not win this last race. Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save 5 other people by donating his organs. We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously."