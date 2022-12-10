Morocco Becomes First African Team to Reach the World Cup Semifinals After Defeating Portugal

On Saturday, Youssef En-Nesyri scored the match's only goal just minutes before halftime

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Published on December 10, 2022 04:58 PM
Morocco Defeated Portugal, 1-0, Becoming the First African Team to Reach the World Cup Semifinals
Photo: ANP via Getty

History was made on Saturday after Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0, marking the first African team to advance to the World Cup semifinals.

The Atlas Lions celebrated their victory in Qatar after Youssef En-Nesyri scored the match's only goal just minutes before halftime, placing the team a game away from the final where it will face France on Wednesday.

Portugal failed to break down Morocco's defense strategy despite attempts from João Félix during the beginning of the game and the summoning of Cristiano Ronaldo from the substitutes bench after half-time.

Morocco Defeated Portugal, 1-0, Becoming the First African Team to Reach the World Cup Semifinals
Justin Setterfield/Getty

Instead, a combined team effort from Yahia Attiyat-Allah and En-Nesyri, 25, helped launch the ball soaring above Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa into the net.

Wiping away tears with his jersey, record-scorer Ronaldo walked down the tunnel after the final whistle in what is likely to be his last World Cup, having recently left Manchester United.

According to the New York Times, Yassine "Bono" Bounou, the Morocco goalkeeper, reflected on the win after the game at the Al Thumama Stadium.

"Pinch me, I think I'm dreaming," he said, per the outlet. "These moments are great, but we're here to change the mentality. With this feeling of inferiority, we have to get rid of it. The Moroccan player can face any in the world. The generation coming after us will know we can create miracles."

