Cheer's Morgan Simianer Engaged to Stone Burleson: 'I've Been Dreaming About This Day'

Stone Burleson popped the question to former Navarro College cheerleader Morgan Simianer in Dallas over the weekend

Morgan Simianer is getting married!

Simianer, star of Netflix's hit documentary series Cheer, got engaged to boyfriend Stone Burleson over the weekend in Dallas, Texas, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After our first date, I knew I wanted to be with Morgan for the rest of my life, and this weekend, I asked her to be my forever, she blessed me by saying yes," Burleson tells PEOPLE.

The couple has been dating since early 2021, and Burleson proposed with a Kay Jewelers custom Neil Lane marquise diamond ring at the HALL Arts Hotel. The 2 and 3/4-carat diamond was set among a halo of diamonds on an 18K yellow gold band.

Simianer, who appeared on season one and two of Cheer but has since graduated from Navarro College, was lured to the hotel with help from her publicists at Shore Fire, who set up a fake interview and photoshoot with her former coach Monica Aldama. Upon her arrival, Simianer was greeted by Burleson and realized she'd been duped.

After she said yes to forever, Simianer was surprised by Burleson once again with a party of their excited family and friends.

Morgan Simianer Morgan Simianer and Stone Burleson | Credit: Cindy Swanson Photography

"I'm so excited I get to marry my best friend," Simianer tells PEOPLE. "I've been dreaming about this day since I was a little girl."

She adds, "Stone has made my dreams come true. I'm so excited to be with him for the rest of my life."

Morgan Simianer Morgan Simianer

Left: Morgan Simianer and Stone Burleson | Credit: Cindy Swanson Photography Right: Morgan Simianer and Stone Burleson | Credit: Cindy Swanson Photography

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to PEOPLE back in January with the release of Cheer's second season, Simianer opened up about moving forward after the pandemic affected her final year with the Navarro cheer team.