More NFL Players from Titans, Patriots Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19

Patriots player Stephon Gilmore has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, as well as two Titans players

Several more NFL stars have joined the growing list of football players to test positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since the beginning of the 2020 football season.

According to a report from NFL.com on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero revealed that two additional Tennessee Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a source informed of the situation.

Similarly, the outlet also reported that New England Patriots player Stephon Gilmore has tested positive, joining teammates Cam Newton and Bill Murray, who had been previously placed on the league's COVID-19 list.

Prior to Wednesday's new additions, the Titans had numerous staff members and players test positive for COVID-19 since their Week 3 game in Minnesota. Per Pelissero, 20 cases have now been reported among Titans players and staff members.

The outbreak led to the postponement of the Titans' game last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which has since been rescheduled to Week 7.

Pelissero added that Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Titans is currently on the schedule, and Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that they are monitoring the situation closely.

"We have to be responsible and gather info so we can put the health and well being of the people in our building at the top of our list," McDermott said, per NFL.com. "We're fighting an uphill battle."

On Wednesday morning, Pelissero reported that Patriots' cornerback Gilmore tested positive in Tuesday's round of testing, per a source close to the situation.

NFL.com added that he underwent additional testing to confirm the initial findings, and because of that positive result, the Patriots canceled Wednesday's practice and will conduct virtual meetings instead.

Gilmore played in Monday's game in Kansas City against the Chiefs, but no Chiefs players or staff have yet tested positive for COVID-19, NFL.com said.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced new protocols to keep players safe amid the current health crisis, with an emphasis on enhanced safety measures.

According to NFL.com, a memo was sent out that reflects the league's "ongoing effort with the union to play football for the entire season."

Some of the new rules include maintaining copies of surveillance videos of their facilities and practice areas for at least 30 days so that NFL security can regularly review footage to ensure all are complying with the COVID safety rules, as well as crafting schedules that minimize the time players spend in locker rooms.