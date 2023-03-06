'Moonshiners' Star Josh Owens Injured During Daytona Motorcycle Race: 'He Isn't Out of the Woods Yet'

"Everybody keep praying because he isn't out of the woods yet, but he is doing better," said fellow moonshiner Richard Landry

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 01:19 PM
Josh Owens, Moonshiners
Photo: Discovery

Moonshiners star Josh Owens is recovering after he was injured in a motorcycle accident at the Daytona International Speedway.

The accident occurred on Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida, according to The Independent. Few details have been released about the crash, but according to the outlet, the show's star was injured during a bike race.

The extent of Owens' injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Owens' co-star Richard Landry posted a video update after speaking to people close to him. "I just talked to a few people, who said they talked to some family members. They said Josh is doing okay."

Landry also said he was told Owens suffered a broken leg in the accident. "That's like a hangnail or something to Josh," he told fans. "Everybody keep praying because he isn't out of the woods yet, but he is doing better."

Jessica Read shared an update on Facebook, claiming that Owens is "stable right now from the accident."

Read, who also included several photos of herself with Owens, wrote, "Please keep our brother Josh Owens in prayer🙏 I've gotten so many calls & messages that I haven't answered & I'm sorry. Josh is stable right now from the accident thank God🙏 I can't sleep & I'm praying & I'm thinking about all the good times🙏 We love you so much brother ❤️"

Fellow Moonshiners personality Tim Smith also provided an update on his friend. "Grateful for all the love, prayers and support for Moonshiner Josh Owens," Smith wrote on Twitter.

Smith told his followers, "All I could say right now is that both of his arms are working fine, so he'll still be able to make some shine but keep praying please, we are a ways out."

Owens has been on the dramatized docuseries since 2012, as cameras follow him and his castmates as they produce moonshine in the Appalachian Mountains.

