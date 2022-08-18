Mookie Betts Sends Video Message to Little Leaguer Who Suffered Severe Injuries in Bunk Bed Fall

Mookie Betts has wished Utah Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson well as the 12-year-old athlete recovers from fracturing his skull after falling off a bunk bed.

Betts, 29, sent Easton a video message Wednesday, which the boy's family shared on an Instagram account set up to provide updates on his condition.

"Hey Easton, it's Mookie Betts," the Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star says in the video. "I just wanted you to know that we are praying for you, thinking of you and I hope to see you soon, my man."

In the video's caption, the family wrote, "Jace and Nancy received the sweetest surprise for Easton this morning. His VERY favorite player @mookiebetts reached out to show his support and love💙."

Several members of the Brigham Young University Cougars football team, which Easton's family described as his "all time favorite football team," also sent him well-wishes in a video message shared by the family on the Instagram page as well.

"Just wanted to let you know that all 110 of your brothers here at BYU are cheering you on," BYU punter Ryan Rehkow says in the video.

The Oliverson family announced Wednesday via Facebook that Easton's younger brother, Brogan, will take Easton's place on the Snow Canyon Little League team representing the Mountain Region as one of 10 U.S.-based teams in the Little League World Series.

Brogan had previously been selected as an alternate player for the 12-and-under team prior to a Utah state tournament, according to the family's announcement.

The Oliverson family also said in another Facebook post Wednesday that "this morning's updates have us all in tears of joy," as they announced that Easton is no longer sedated and "starting to wake up more."

"He has been waving at [his parents] Jace and Nancy, and mouthing the words 'I love you,' " the post reads. "The doctors asked him if he knew his name and he said, 'Easton.' They asked him if he knew his age and he said, '12.' This is big!"

Easton cried when his father, Jace Oliverson, showed him the video message from Betts, according to the Facebook post.

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Easton fell early Monday morning from the top of a bunk bed at the Williamsport, Pennsylvania, dormitory where he and his Snow Canyon teammates were staying ahead of their first game in the Little League World Series, according to multiple reports.

Easton was airlifted to Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He spent Tuesday in intensive care, his family said, as doctors waited for the swelling in his brain to go down. The pitcher and outfielder also had fractures to his skull and cheekbone.

"He went through pretty traumatic surgery to get to where he's at, but the doctors are all really positive," Easton's uncle, Spencer Beck, told the Salt Lake Tribune. "All of the steps moving forward have been good so far."

Jace, a coach for Easton's team, told Salt Lake City's KSL-TV Monday that Easton fell about six feet from the bunk bed and "just hit the ground super hard."

Easton Oliverson. Facebook

"Fractured his head. Fractured his cheekbone," Jace said. "Fell about 6 feet high. It was carpeted, but it's a pretty hard floor. But he just unfortunately just landed right."

In a statement Tuesday, Little League Baseball encouraged "all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery."

Snow Canyon Little League, from Santa Clara, Utah, plays its first game in the Little League World Series Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern time against Nolensville, Tenn. Little League, representing the Southeast Region.

This year marks the first time a team from Utah has appeared in the Little League World Series, according to the tournament's website.