Mookie Betts has officially added "executive producer" to his resume.

While the Dodgers star tries to bring another World Series win to his Los Angeles team this postseason, the Nashville-born athlete has a different target teed up — a career in film production.

Through his media production company One Media/ Marketing Group, Betts, 30, serves as executive producer on Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag, a documentary spotlighting how Robinson's extraordinary career impacted baseball.

"We truly believe this is the film Jackie would've wanted to tell," says Betts, who adds that the film isn't heavily centered around baseball.

"It's not going to talk about his baseball career as much and go into all the baseball stuff, but it is going to teach you about overall who he was and what he stood for."

The documentary covers Robinson's racial activism post-baseball, aiming to inspire a younger generation of black athletes through Robinson's legacy.

A release for the film calls it, "an ode" to Robinson's impactful career and racial activism that transcended beyond the sport.

"I definitely think if you don't know Jackie, this will definitely enlighten you on who he was."

Betts partnered with longtime friends Cam Lewis and Jeff Mason to produce the project. The six-time MLB all-star says he and Lewis have been "best friends since sixth grade" and his relationship with Mason also goes back more than a decade.

And while Betts is one of the most-watched names in baseball these days, his creative partners aren't surprised he's finding success outside of his career on the field.

Lewis says, "It's interesting. Seeing him go from not putting the dishes in the sink to an athlete. And now seeing the athlete to executive producer, on-screen talent...doesn't surprise me what he can do."

Mason says his friend's success on the field and in his new endeavor "definitely doesn't surprise" the people who know Betts best.

"Anything that Mookie applies himself to, turns into greatness. It's a joy every time to just see him work and grind and stay consistently at it and also teach us the same values."

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Now that he's trying his glove at film production, Betts' already-demanding schedule has left him with even less downtime as the Dodgers enter the postseason. "There are a lot of challenges. A lot of challenges," he says, hours before filming an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"Any time you're doing something great, there are going to be some challenges."

For that, Betts finds inspiration from his documentary subject. "What [Jackie] did and what he had to go through and still be successful, that's a tough task to do. Even in today's world where racism isn't nearly as much as it was then, it's hard to do now."

"With everything stacked up against him, that just shows the kind of character and the kind of person he was, and that's definitely what we want to show in the film."