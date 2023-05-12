Mookie Betts Launches Podcast, Says He's 'Not Going to Waste' Life 'Only Thinking About Baseball' (Exclusive)

Mookie Betts is "just a regular guy," according to the MLB star himself.

The 30-year-old Dodger, who launched his podcast On Base with Mookie Betts via Bleacher Report on Monday, tells PEOPLE he thinks he and his teammates "get labeled as just being" Dodgers, but there's a lot more to Betts' daily life than baseball.

Betts, whose new show promises to give fans an inside look into the lives of their favorite athletes, says, "There are so many other layers to me as a person."

He continues, "And that's just for me, but think about all the guys in the league, what they had to go through, who they are, everything. You just never know what they had to go through to get to where they are and what helped build them into the person that they are, and you would never know if you just watch them play baseball."

Betts invited Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich for his show's premiere episode, where he hopes fans will get to know "the real" Mookie.

"I feel like we play so many games and whatnot that we don't get to really show our personalities," he says of MLB players.

The celebrity status that comes with athletic stardom, especially as a Dodger, isn't something Betts is chasing, and while performing at his best is always a priority, he's more than a baseball player.

"While I'm doing the task at hand, I apply myself and do everything I can to be successful and then I go to the next thing," he explains of his busy schedule.

Betts clarifies, "I'm not saying I don't think about it at night or I don't think about my adjustments or whatever it is, but I also try not to dwell on it and I have other things to take care of."

Mookie Betts. Kelly Gavin/Getty Images

He lists family and friends high on the list of his priorities. Another crucial key to Betts' success — keeping himself humble.

"I'm just a regular guy, man. I put my pants on the same way everybody else does," he says. "I go to work the same way everyone else does. My job is just different."

Betts is a two-time World Series champion, but he wants fans to know there's a lot more to him than that. "There's this whole thing called life and you only get one of them. So, I'm not going to just waste it sitting on the couch and only thinking about baseball."