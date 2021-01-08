The Los Angeles Dodgers player and his longtime love share one child together and met in middle school

Mookie Betts Engaged to Girlfriend of 15 Years Brianna Hammonds: 'Putting a Ring on My MVP'

Mookie Betts just scored big.

The Los Angeles Dodgers player, 28, is engaged to marry his girlfriend of 15 years, Brianna Hammonds, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

"Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers," Betts tells PEOPLE. "Together we've grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover, and my soon-to-be wife. "

Hammonds, 26, and Betts met in middle school, in seventh and eighth grade, respectively. The couple shares one child together, a daughter they welcomed in November 2018.

The athlete popped the question with a radiant cut, 7-carat diamond in Nashville, Tennessee, planning a ruse to surprise his girlfriend when he got down on one knee.

Betts was recently honored by CC & Amber Sabathia's PitCCh In foundation with the 2020 LegaCCy Award. He told his bride-to-be that Thursday night they'd be celebrating the honor with a special dinner with the Sabathias in Nashville.

With the help of his team Element13 and the Sabathias, Betts staged an intimate awards ceremony. Betts accepted his award and check with a sweet speech, before calling Hammonds to the stage to personally thank her.

It was then that he read a sweet poem he wrote for his future wife and popped the question, revealing the night's true nature: an engagement dinner.

The meal was curated by celebrity chef James Dalton, and included music by DJ Steph Floss, as well as floral design by Meg Hutchinson. The couple's close family and friends were in attendance, and the entire evening was captured by Natasha Herbert Photography.

