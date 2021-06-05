Montana Fouts Throws 5th Perfect Game in Women's College World Series History — on Her Birthday!

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts threw a perfect game on Friday night, the fifth ever in Women's College World Series history and the first since 2000

The University of Alabama's softball pitcher Montana Fouts celebrated her 21st birthday in a big way Friday night.

The athlete threw a perfect game during her team's Women's College World Series semifinals matchup against UCLA. Fouts' impressive performance marked the fifth-ever perfect game in WCWS history and the first since 2000, when Southern Mississippi pitcher Courtney Blades threw one.

"I honestly wasn't really thinking about it," Fouts said after the game, according to ESPN. "I don't think you can think like that as a pitcher, as a player, or even in the stands, really. I was just locked in each pitch because I know that, one swing away, they have momentum, they're a great hitting team, great pitching staff, we respect them so much."

Fouts had 14 total strikeouts against UCLA during the game, helping to lead her team to victory with a final score of 6-0. In fact, it was the first time the Crimson Tide beat UCLA in program history, ESPN reported.

Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said he didn't even realize Fouts had thrown a perfect game — meaning no one on the opposing team reached a base via a hit, fielding error, or walk — until it was done, thinking at first that it was simply a no-hitter.

"Just to watch greatness is pretty cool," he told ESPN. "All of you were a witness to it. These are, obviously you guys know, these are good teams. I mean, this is the king of the Pac-12, and to throw a perfect game against legendary UCLA is something else for a kid from a small town from northeast Kentucky."

Alabama has won 20 straight games this season and will be headed to the championship round in the World Series if they win their next game on Sunday.

Fouts celebrated both her Friday win and her birthday on her Instagram page, sharing a post that included snaps from the game itself as well as a video of her teammates decorating her hotel room and pictures of her enjoying a birthday cake.

"Yesterday I prayed to be a blessing and to give endless love to those around me," she began in the caption. "And that's all I received."