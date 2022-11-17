Olympian Monica Puig Is Married! See the Stunning Photos from Her Puerto Rico Wedding

01 of 11 Mr. & Mrs. Jordan Voth Congratulations! Tennis player and Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig and longtime love Nathan Rakitt married on Nov. 11 at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in Puig's native Puerto Rico.

02 of 11 Looking Ahead Jordan Voth The bride enjoyed a quiet moment while getting glam in her hotel room. Later in the day, a surprise rainbow appeared during the ceremony.

03 of 11 One of a Kind Jordan Voth Of her unique gown, Puig told PEOPLE, "For me it was super important to continue to embrace the island and I wanted someone from my island to make my dress. The inspiration was based off the ocean waves transitioning to the sand. The elements of the dress which is the beading to represent the seafoam and the fringe going in ombré from white to beige represents the transition of the crashing wave into the sand."

04 of 11 Aisle of Smiles Jordan Voth "I have always imagined what it would be like to walk down and see my future husband waiting for me," Puig, with her husband and the bridal party, told PEOPLE. "Getting to that moment was even better than anything I've imagined."

05 of 11 Table Manners Jordan Voth At the reception, guests enjoyed a meal of whole roasted pork, ceviche, coconut scallops and Beef Wellington. Planner Rosalina Torres created the boho chic style reception.

06 of 11 Sweet Spot Jordan Voth A naked cake was the dessert centerpiece, though other sweet options included cheese and guava and macaroons.

07 of 11 Pretty Eyes Jordan Voth For their first dance, the couple performed a choreographed number to "Ojitos Lindos" by Bad Bunny.

08 of 11 The Low Down Jordan Voth "He is my world," the bride told PEOPLE of her groom. "Don't know what I would do without him!"

09 of 11 Dancing Queen Jordan Voth During the festive reception, guests were joined by performers on stilts who were decked out in metallic attire and shimmering butterfly wings.

10 of 11 Up, Up and Away Jordan Voth "I'm Catholic and Nathan is Jewish, and we wanted to incorporate some traditions from both," Puig said of their blended celebration, which included the hora, a traditional dance at Jewish weddings.