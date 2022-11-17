Entertainment Sports Olympian Monica Puig Is Married! See the Stunning Photos from Her Puerto Rico Wedding The tennis star and love Nathan Rakitt tied the knot on Nov. 11 in her native Puerto Rico — with a rainbow to cap it off! By Emily Strohm and Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 04:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 11 Mr. & Mrs. Jordan Voth Congratulations! Tennis player and Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig and longtime love Nathan Rakitt married on Nov. 11 at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in Puig's native Puerto Rico. 02 of 11 Looking Ahead Jordan Voth The bride enjoyed a quiet moment while getting glam in her hotel room. Later in the day, a surprise rainbow appeared during the ceremony. 03 of 11 One of a Kind Jordan Voth Of her unique gown, Puig told PEOPLE, "For me it was super important to continue to embrace the island and I wanted someone from my island to make my dress. The inspiration was based off the ocean waves transitioning to the sand. The elements of the dress which is the beading to represent the seafoam and the fringe going in ombré from white to beige represents the transition of the crashing wave into the sand." 04 of 11 Aisle of Smiles Jordan Voth "I have always imagined what it would be like to walk down and see my future husband waiting for me," Puig, with her husband and the bridal party, told PEOPLE. "Getting to that moment was even better than anything I've imagined." 05 of 11 Table Manners Jordan Voth At the reception, guests enjoyed a meal of whole roasted pork, ceviche, coconut scallops and Beef Wellington. Planner Rosalina Torres created the boho chic style reception. 06 of 11 Sweet Spot Jordan Voth A naked cake was the dessert centerpiece, though other sweet options included cheese and guava and macaroons. 07 of 11 Pretty Eyes Jordan Voth For their first dance, the couple performed a choreographed number to "Ojitos Lindos" by Bad Bunny. 08 of 11 The Low Down Jordan Voth "He is my world," the bride told PEOPLE of her groom. "Don't know what I would do without him!" 09 of 11 Dancing Queen Jordan Voth During the festive reception, guests were joined by performers on stilts who were decked out in metallic attire and shimmering butterfly wings. 10 of 11 Up, Up and Away Jordan Voth "I'm Catholic and Nathan is Jewish, and we wanted to incorporate some traditions from both," Puig said of their blended celebration, which included the hora, a traditional dance at Jewish weddings. 11 of 11 Best of the Best Jordan Voth "Marrying Nathan means the world to me," Puig told PEOPLE. "He is my best friend and the person who I can always count on. He has stuck by my side during some of the most difficult moments of my life and has always given me the support I needed."