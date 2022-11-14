Olympic Gold Medal Tennis Player Monica Puig Marries Nathan Rakitt: 'The Beginning of Forever'

"11/11/22 🤍," the couple simply wrote the date of their wedding in the caption of a joint Instagram post on Saturday to announce the happy news

Published on November 14, 2022 04:40 PM
Monica Puig and Nathan Rakitt
Photo: Monica Puig Instagram

Monica Puig and Nathan Rakitt are officially husband and wife!

On Saturday, the Olympic gold medal tennis player and Rakitt announced their nuptials via a joint Instagram post featuring a snapshot of the pair sharing a kiss during their wedding day.

"11/11/22 🤍," the newlyweds simply captioned the post, referring to the date which their special day took place on Friday in her native country in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The second post features the couple posing as they closely face one another while standing on top of what appears to be a bridge overlooking the ocean in the background.

"The beginning of forever 🤍," the pair wrote in the caption.

Monica Puig and Nathan Rakitt
Monica Puig Instagram

In the pictures, Puig, 29, donned a beautiful white bridal gown designed by Harry Robles complete with a veil and fringes on the bottom half of the dress. Meanwhile, Rakitt opted for a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt underneath it and a pair of matching black shoes.

A day prior to the ceremony, the Puerto Rican athlete posted a picture of herself and her then fiancé, posing in a tropical setting while sharing her excitement about the future with her partner.

"We have reached the end of the countdown!" she wrote in the caption at the time. "I can't believe I get to marry this amazing man tomorrow! Nathan, I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you and continue to grow by your side! 🤍 Ready to jump?!"

Puig and Rakitt announced their engagement last October by posting on Instagram a trio of photos from the proposal at Lost Dutchman State Park in Arizona.

"He said: Ready to jump?!" Puig wrote at the time alongside the images taken by Eric Stahl. "I SAID YES!!!!!! ❤️💍 #RacketsToRakitts."

Rakitt shared the same three photos on his own Instagram page next to the caption, "SHE SAID YES!!!!!!! 💍," to which Puig replied, "Forever ever ❤️."

It is unclear exactly how long the couple had been dating before Rakitt popped the question, though Puig appeared to start commenting on his social media posts in December 2020.

Rakitt posted his first photo with Puig on Instagram on April 22 with the caption "This girl. ❤️." In the comments, Puig wrote, "I love you ❤️."

