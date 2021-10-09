Olympic Gold Medal Tennis Player Monica Puig Announces Engagement to Nathan Rakitt — Check Out Her Ring!

The Puerto Rican Olympic gold medalist said she is "speechless" in an Instagram Story about the engagement

Monica Puig is engaged!

The Puerto Rican tennis player, 28, announced her engagement to Nathan Rakitt Saturday on Instagram with a trio of photos from the proposal at Lost Dutchman State Park in Arizona.

"He said: Ready to jump?!" Puig wrote alongside the images taken by Eric Stahl. "I SAID YES!!!!!! ❤️💍 #RacketsToRakitts."

Rakitt shared the same three photos on his own Instagram page next to the caption, "SHE SAID YES!!!!!!! 💍," to which Puig replied, "Forever ever ❤️."

"90% sure I'm still dreaming," the athlete wrote atop an image of the proposal on his Instagram Story.

In the next slide, Puig is seen excitedly showing off her glamorous new ring with Rakitt softly smiling behind her. The tennis star shared the image to her own Instagram Story with a sticker that says, "Out here glowing."

"Speechless," the Olympic gold medalist wrote atop a picture of the couple in a loving embrace after she accepted Rakitt's proposal.

It is unclear exactly how long the couple had been dating before Rakitt popped the question, though Puig appeared to start commenting on his social media posts in December 2020.

Rakitt posted his first photo with Puig on Instagram on April 22 with the caption "This girl. ❤️." In the comments, Puig wrote, "I love you ❤️."