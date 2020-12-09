Mo'ne Davis opens up about meeting the Obamas, Drake and more in PEOPLE’s My Life Now

First Girl to Win Little League World Series Game, Mo'ne Davis, Discusses Its Impact on Her Life

Mo'ne Davis is looking back at how being the first girl to win a Little League World Series game has influenced her life.

Davis, 19, spoke with People (the TV Show!) Wednesday about life after the milestone achievement six years ago. She is also the first African American girl ever to play in the Little League World Series.

"Especially in baseball, you never see girls of color playing baseball," she tells PEOPLE. "At the time, it was just unheard of. Even seeing a girl, it was just unheard of."

"So to be able to show girls of color that you can do this, it means a lot, because I try to push for women in sports as much as I can," she says. "And for that to happen, that I can say that I helped, that's a big accomplishment for me."

In addition to helping make monumental strides toward inclusivity in sports, Davis has also been able to participate in some exciting opportunities in the years since her historic win.

One of the "coolest" experiences for Davis was meeting the Obamas, who were in the White House when she won the Little League World Series in 2014.

"Some of the coolest things I've done would be, I got to meet Barack and Michelle Obama," Davis says, adding of the former president and first lady, "They are very tall. Like, I didn't expect them to be that tall."

Other highlights for Davis include meeting Drake, playing in the NBA All-Star weekend celebrity game in 2015 and winning an ESPY award that same year — she was named Best Breakout Athlete.

Davis now plays softball at Hampton University, where she is in her sophomore year. While her freshman season was interrupted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the athlete tells PEOPLE that she and her team plan to "continue playing as well as we've been playing."

Davis concludes on an inspirational note: "Make sure you outwork everyone who's in front of you, who's next to you, and outwork yourself as well, because if you outwork yourself, then you'll become a different person. A different player."