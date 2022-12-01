Mom of Missing' X Factor' Star Levi Davis Says It's Been 'the Scariest Time' of Her Life

Levi Davis' mother says she's in "the scariest time" as the X Factor alum and rugby star has been missing for more than a month.

Davis, a former Bath rugby player was last seen on Oct. 29 exiting the Old Irish Pub on La Rambla in Barcelona, Spain, according to The Mirror. He had left Ibiza hours earlier.

Police in Spain told BBC that the latest development was his passport being found at a port in Barcelona approximately two weeks ago. Before that, there were potential sightings of Davis but no confirmation it was him. Authorities told the outlet they can't share more details amid the ongoing investigation.

BBC reporter Rachel Stonehouse noted that the port is less than a ten-minute walk from the bar Davis was last seen.

Davis' mother Julie said, per BBC, that she heard from her son the same day he went missing. He had captured a video from a boat in Ibiza and referenced his view while standing on the deck.

"It's beautiful here," he said in the clip, which marked the last time she was in contact with him.

"Since the last thing we heard about the passport, there's been no more information," Julie told the outlet, adding that this has been "the scariest time" and "an emotional whirlwind."

Davis, a U.K. native, was in Spain after suffering a knee injury, which put his rugby career on pause.

Julie told BBC that, during his recovery, Davis has been dealing with mental health issues and needed to get away amid "the accumulation of all the struggles and the injury."

Tom Varndell, Davis' friend who used to play rugby for England, said that lately Davis wanted to "deal with things a bit more on his own" instead of "going out there and trying to seek help - or ask people for support."

He shared that he was disappointed when Davis' passport was found.

Sending a message to her son, Julie said via BBC, "We're all missing you, all the family care for you so much. We just want you home, son. Please come home and we can sort out whatever is going on, together."

Julie previously traveled to Spain and has been working with police in Barcelona in the search for Davis. She previously told Spanish reporters, per The Mirror, that when they spoke, he didn't share much information about his whereabouts.

"When I asked him where he would stay, he didn't want to give me any address, he said he would be moving around and he was an adult," she said.

Davis' sister, Candace Balfour, 23, shared the final voice note he sent to their family before he went missing with The Telegraph.

"I appreciate you, sis. Honestly I really do. I love you guys, seriously," he said. "I love you and yeah, this is tough but you know me. I'm a fighter, and that's what I'm gonna do. Thanks for getting in touch. I really, really do appreciate when you guys get in touch.

"I'm really sorry; I've always been awful but, especially over this last period, it's been really hard keeping in contact. Big love, and I'll catch you guys soon, 100 percent."

Balfour said her brother sent the message after she asked him about a troubling post he made on Instagram on Oct. 26. In response to the now-deleted post, she said, "Hey Bro, I saw your video yesterday and wanted to share the love from the family with you at this time!"

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.