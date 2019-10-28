Models Banned from MLB Stadiums 'Indefinitely' After Flashing Breasts During World Series Game 5

Image zoom Patrick Smith/Getty

Several models say they were banned “indefinitely” from MLB stadiums after flashing their breasts during game five of the 2019 World Series over the weekend.

During Sunday’s game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. — at which President Donald Trump was in attendance — two women in yellow shirts behind home plate could be seen lifting their tops and exposing their bare breasts. At the time, Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole was on the mound. According to The Washington Post, Cole turned away from the pitchter’s mound and walked around as the batter called for a time out. The Post noted that it was unclear if the timeout was related to the women’s actions.

According to the outlet, the women were escorted out by security.

Later, two models identified themselves as the women involved in the stunt on social media. Julia Rose and Lauren Summer both responded to tweets about the incident and shared several of their own referencing the flashers and claiming responsibility.

Summer also shared a photo of a note on MLB letterhead addressed to her that said she was “hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely.”

“On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning in order to promote a business,” the letter said. “You were part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business.”

The letter was signed by David. L Thomas, vice president of security and ballpark operations for Major League Baseball.

A MLB spokesperson was unable to immediately confirm to PEOPLE the letter’s authenticity.

Summer also spoke about the incident in a video of herself and two other women, shared by someone named Kayla Lauren who also claimed to be part of the stunt (though she was not visible during the broadcast). In the video, Lauren said, “Yo, we just flashed the whole f—— World Series … donate to breast cancer. F— cancer.”

Rose reshared video of the flashing moment on Twitter as well, writing alongside it, “Guilty as charged.”

The women appeared to be promoting a digital magazine called Shagmag through the stunt, and said they were also attempting to raise money to promote breast cancer research.