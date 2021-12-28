The remains of amateur MMA fighter David Koenig were found in a wooded area by a man searching for deer antlers, police said

MMA Fighter's Remains Found 2 Years After He Went Missing: 'Finally at Peace,' Mom Says

The remains of David Koenig, an amateur Mixed Martial Arts fighter, were found in Missouri two years after he went missing.

Koenig's remains were found on Dec. 22 by a man looking for deer antlers in a wooded area in Branson, located about 250 miles southwest of St. Louis, the Branson Police Department said in a statement. A forensic odonatologist confirmed the remains were Koenig's on Monday.

A missing person investigation into Koenig has been open since March 2020 and led to search efforts on properties in Missouri's Taney and Stone counties, and in Boone County, Arkansas, police said.

"Our department and the amazing group of volunteers never stopped in our efforts to find Mr. Koenig," Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said in a press release. "While this is not the ending we hoped for, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koenig."

An examination of Koenig's remains by a forensic pathologist determined there was no trauma and his death did not appear to be the result of foul play, the department said. Several "other personal artifacts" belonging to Koenig were also found near his remains, they added.

Koenig's mother, Tracy Koenig, addressed the findings on social media.

"It is with great and utter sadness, I am regretfully confirming that David has been found," she wrote in a post to Facebook. "He was not shot, stabbed, no broken bones of any sort. He wasn't robbed, as his tattered wallet was still [intact] as well as the two silver necklaces he always wor [sic] amongst some other things."

"Big Dave is finally at peace," she added, in part.

According to NBC News, Tracy previously said she believed Koenig was in distress before his disappearance.

"He messaged a few of his friends asking for help," she told Dateline of Koenig. "He thought he might be in some sort of trouble. But by the time they read the messages and tried to respond to him, he had stopped messaging. There was no answer from him."

"He's just not someone who would disappear. And he's not a guy that someone could just take down," she added. "He's a force to be reckoned with. He's a big, strong guy — but also with a big personality and big heart. He would do anything to protect his family."

Koenig had been staying at an inn in Branson a few days before he was reported missing, the outlet said.

In an interview with KY3, Branson Police Department Assistant Chief Eric Schmitt said Koenig's family played an integral part in their search efforts.

"They had an immense amount of patience with us, very supportive and it helped continue to funnel leads to us," Schmitt told the news station.