Former MMA Fighter Katy Collins Dies at 32 After Brain Aneurysm: 'You Never Stopped Fighting'

Former mixed martial arts fighter Katy Collins died on Wednesday at the age of 32, her coach announced on Facebook.

During her three-year career, Collins fought for many MMA promotions, including Bellator and Invicta, and was nicknamed “The Red Dragon,” the New York Post reports. According to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for her medical expenses, she suffered a brain aneurysm last Friday and was “fighting for her life.”

“The fight is over,” coach JT Tilley wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “You never stopped fighting and we never gave up on you. Just wasn’t in the cards.”

“I’ve always been so proud of you Kate,” Tilley continued. “We did it. I was honored to be able to live your dream with you. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I will miss you more than the world will ever know.”

According to BBC, in her professional career, which ran from 2015 to 2018, Collins had a record of seven wins and five defeats. She also fought on the amateur circuit before becoming a professional fighter.

According to the GoFundMe page, which was organized by Sarah Jones, Collins is survived by two sons.

“She leaves behind so many loved ones, family and friends who care so much for her,” Jones wrote. “Katy leaves behind two young sons, who will struggle to understand this, like many of us. Katy was young and strong and full of life and love.”