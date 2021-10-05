The 38-year-old veteran fighter was knocked out by Dillon Cleckler, during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20 in Mississippi

MMA Fighter Justin Thornton Dead at Age 38, More Than a Month After Being Knocked Out During Fight

MMA fighter Justin Thornton has died. He was 38

The veteran fighter died more than a month after he was knocked out by Dillon Cleckler, during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20 in Mississippi.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

BKFC President Dave Feldman confirmed Thornton's death on Monday.

"This morning we were very saddened to be notified of the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton, who competed at BKFC 20 on August 20, 2021," Feldman said in a statement to MMA Fighting. "We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Justin Thornton MMA Credit: facebook

MMA Fighting reported the Thornton-Cleckler fight lasted for a matter of seconds before Thornton collapsed in the ring, after taking multiple blows to the face. According to TMZ, the fighter stayed down for several minutes.

Thornton was hospitalized and suffered serious injuries.

A September 23rd post on Thornton's Facebook page said the fighter was paralyzed, required assistance breathing, and also suffered an infection in his lungs and spinal cord.

His partner Amber Willard said at the time despite his injuries he was in good spirits – awake and joking.